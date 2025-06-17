Adam Mazur News: Expected to make start this week

Mazur has joined the Marlins in Miami and is expected to make a start during the homestand that runs through Sunday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins do not have a starting pitcher listed for Wednesday's game against the Phillies and Mazur would be on six days' rest that day, so that could be where he slots into the rotation. Mazur has collected a 3.62 ERA and 55:16 K:BB over 59.2 innings this season with Triple-A Jacksonville. The 24-year-old has a chance to make multiple starts with the big, although that could depend on when Max Meyer (hip) is ready to return.