Adley Rutschman Injury: Could be reinstated soon

Manager Tony Mansolino said Friday that Rutschman (oblique) will catch the next two games at Triple-A Norfolk and could be reinstated soon after, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

An earlier report stated there was a possibility that Rutschman would return Friday, but he'll need at least a few more days before rejoining the Orioles. Rutschman hasn't appeared in an MLB game in over a month due to a strained left oblique. He's played in two rehab games so far, going 1-for-6 with a double, two walks and a strikeout.