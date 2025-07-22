Adley Rutschman Injury: Could return this weekend
Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that it's a "possibility" that Rutschman (oblique) is activated from the injured list for this weekend's series against the Rockies, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 27-year-old is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, and it he may require only a couple games in the minors before rejoining the Orioles. After missing more than a month due to an oblique strain, Rutschman could be eased back into the lineup at designated hitter rather than immediately working as the everyday catcher.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now