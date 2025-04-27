Adley Rutschman Injury: Nursing sore hand

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers due to right hand soreness, though he's expected to be available off the bench, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman suffered the injury while blocking a ball behind the plate during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, but it's not believed to be a serious issue given his availability as a reserve. Gary Sanchez is starting at catcher for the series finale in Detroit.