Adley Rutschman headshot

Adley Rutschman Injury: Nursing sore hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Rutschman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers due to right hand soreness, though he's expected to be available off the bench, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman suffered the injury while blocking a ball behind the plate during Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, but it's not believed to be a serious issue given his availability as a reserve. Gary Sanchez is starting at catcher for the series finale in Detroit.

Adley Rutschman
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
