Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday, June 27

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for June 27: Expert Picks & Insights

There will be no shortage of action Friday with all 30 teams set to take the field. Among the top matchups is an interleague battle between the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. A busy schedule means that there are a lot of player props to consider. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three of the top options to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 41-21 (+11.31 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals Betting Picks

Dustin May over 17.5 outs recorded (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

May allowed three home runs in his last start, but they were all solo shots. He still logged six innings against the Washington Nationals, marking the third time over his last four starts that he pitched at least six innings. He hasn't logged fewer than five innings in any of his 14 starts, which has been huge for a Dodgers team that has seen their starting rotation hammered by injuries.

The Dodgers could have a short bullpen for this matchup with the Royals. Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates have both pitched two of the last three days. Michael Kopech pitched each of the last two days. That means the Dodgers would likely love to get length out of May. This matchup works in his favor to pitch deep into the game because the Royals have the fourth-worst OPS and have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Betting Picks

Ryan Pepiot over 17.5 outs recorded (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Pepiot made his mark with the Rays last season, recording a 3.60 ERA and 4.05 xFIP over 26 starts. He has been even better this season with a 3.04 ERA and 3.82 xFIP. He only has a 7.4% walk rate, which has helped him record a 1.10 WHIP. With him doing a good job of limiting base runners, he has registered at least six innings in 11 of his 16 starts.

It has been a disappointing season for the Orioles, who have the eighth-worst OPS in baseball. When Pepiot faced them two starts ago, he had 11 strikeouts and allowed just one run over eight innings. He only needed 98 pitches to get through the eight innings. Helping his cause to pitch deep into this rematch is that the Orioles continue to play without Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) and Adley Rutschman (oblique).

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Jose Quintana under 5.5 hits allowed (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

After a bad start against the Cardinals, Quintana bounced back to record six scoreless innings against the Twins in his last outing. The southpaw walked four batters, but allowed just three hits. He has had control issues, posting a 10.8% walk rate. However, he hasn't given up many hits. Over 10 starts, he allowed five or fewer hits seven times.

The Rockies will hit the road for this series against the Brewers after just playing a home game against the Dodgers on Thursday. This is a tough travel situation for a team that already struggles to score runs. One of the main reasons for their lack of production is that they have the fifth-fewest hits in baseball. On the road, they have a team batting average of .207. They will be facing an uphill battle to rack up hits against Quintana.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap