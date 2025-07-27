Adley Rutschman Injury: Returning from IL on Monday

Interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Rutschman (oblique) is scheduled to be activated off the injured list Monday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rutschman has gone 2-for-15 with a double in four rehab games and is on the cusp of rejoining the big club. The 27-year-old has been on the shelf with a strained oblique for over a month. He was in the midst of an underwhelming campaign prior to the injury with a .227/.319/.372 slash line in 276 plate appearances.