The Rangers moved Garcia to the injured list to give him the time he needs to recover after missing the team's last three games with a Grade 2 strained right quad. Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that he's optimistic the 32-year-old outfielder will be able to return from the shelf after a minimum-length stay, per Wilson, which would allow Garcia to come back next Friday and play out the final few weeks of the regular season. Dustin Harris was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the open spot on the active roster.