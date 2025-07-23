Menu
Adolis Garcia News: Swats solo home run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Garcia got the Rangers on the board with a solo blast to center in the fourth inning. He now has four homers in his last nine games and is up to 14 for the season. Heading into the All-Star break, Garcia hit safely in 12-of-13 games but has tallied just three hits while striking out eight times in 19 at-bats since games resumed last weekend.

Adolis Garcia
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
