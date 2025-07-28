Adrian Del Castillo News: Maintains presence against RHP

Del Castillo started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Pirates.

Del Castillo continued to be a lineup regular at DH against right-handed starters (Paul Skenes on Sunday). He doesn't have one plate appearance against a southpaw. His playing time could take a hit when Pavin Smith (oblique) returns, but a healthy Smith might be needed to handle first base. Additionally, the Diamondbacks are clearly sellers heading into the trade deadline, which suggests the organization may give developmental plate appearances to prospects like Del Castillo over the final two months.