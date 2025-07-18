Menu
Adrian Del Castillo News: Recalled from Reno

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

The Diamondbacks recalled Del Castillo from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Del Castillo held his own in the big leagues last season, slashing .313/.368/.525 through 87 plate appearances. The 25-year-old backstop has now earned another chance with the big club after posting a .945 OPS in Reno during the first half, and he's expected to work as Arizona's DH against righties until Pavin Smith (oblique) returns from the IL.

Adrian Del Castillo
Arizona Diamondbacks
