Adrian Houser News: Blanks Mariners in 2025 debut

Houser (1-0) earned the win over the Mariners on Tuesday after throwing six scoreless innings while allowing two hits and three walks. He struck out two.

Houser impressed with six scoreless innings after he was just signed by the White Sox earlier in the day. The Mariners had a baserunner in all but one inning, but Houser was able to navigate around the traffic with a bunch of soft contact. He worked up to 90 pitches in the outing and lines up for a tough road test versus the Mets to begin next week.