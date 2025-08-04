Houser will be making his Rays debut this week after he was acquired from the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead and right-handers Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples. He'll essentially be taking over the rotation spot that previously belonged to right-hander Zack Littell, whom the Rays shipped to the Reds on Wednesday. Houser was a surprise standout in the White Sox rotation upon joining the big club in late May, logging a 2.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB in 68.2 innings over his 11 starts prior to being traded.