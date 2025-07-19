Adrian Houser News: Hit around in no-decision

Houser did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Houser yielded a season-high 10 hits while generating only four swinging strikes and failing to complete five innings for the first time in 10 starts this year. It snapped a streak of four consecutive quality starts for the 32-year-old, though he's still allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his outings. He'll carry a 1.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB across 62 innings into a tough matchup with the Cubs next weekend.