Houser was working toward firing seven innings of two-run ball, but Nathan Church launched a two-run home run in the seventh frame to prevent the hurler from even logging a quality start. The veteran right-hander was quite a pleasant surprise while posting a 1.56 ERA through his first nine starts in 2025, but he's staggered to a 5.18 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across his last six outings (33 innings). Houser will be aiming to right the ship in his next appearance, currently projected for next weekend against the last-place Nationals.