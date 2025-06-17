A.J. Puk Injury: Discomfort prompts re-evaluation

Manager Torey Lovullo said Puk (elbow) will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday after experiencing some left elbow discomfort, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old had his throwing program paused last week due to the discomfort, and the fact he's visiting a well-known surgeon could be cause for concern. The Diamondbacks will already be without closer Justin Martinez for the rest of the season due to Tommy John surgery, and Puk is now being evaluated for further elbow issues after landing on the shelf with inflammation in mid-April.