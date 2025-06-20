A.J. Puk Injury: Undergoes TJ surgery

Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo told reporters Friday that Puk (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Puk was pulled from his throwing program last week after experiencing left elbow discomfort. He visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday, where it was determined that Tommy John surgery was the best option for the 30-year-old southpaw. Puk will miss the rest of the 2025 season, and given the significance of the procedure, he could miss most -- if not all -- of 2026. He'll end the season with a 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and four saves across eight innings out of the bullpen.