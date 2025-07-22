Alan Rangel News: Back in big leagues

The Phillies recalled Rangel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Since his demotion to Triple-A in late June, Rangel has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.35 WHIP alongside a 17:8 K:BB through 16.1 innings. He'll now rejoin the Phillies' pitching staff as a replacement for the injured Joe Ross (back) and presumably take on a long-relief role.