Alec Bohm Injury: Not starting Sunday
Bohm is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
As expected, Bohm won't start in the Phillies' final game before the All-Star break after he was lifted from Saturday's 5-4 loss in the fourth inning, two innings after he was hit on the left rib cage by a pitch. According to Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Bohm wasn't sent in for an X-rays after team trainers determined that he avoided a fracture, but the 28-year-old is still dealing with some residual soreness and bruising on his rib. Manager Rob Thomson didn't rule out the possibility of Bohm making a pinch-hitting appearance Sunday, though the Phillies would probably prefer to stay away from him. Edmundo Sosa will fill in for Bohm at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now