Alec Bohm News: Drives in four in Wednesday's win

Bohm went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Cubs.

Shifted back to third base after starting four straight games at first base to cover for Bryce Harper (wrist), Bohm delivered his third straight multi-hit performance while setting a new season high in RBI. The 28-year-old capped the scoring for the Phillies on the afternoon with a solo shot off Genesis Cabrera in the seventh inning. Since the beginning of May, Bohm is batting a blistering .333 (47-for-141) in 37 contests with all six of his homers on the year, plus 16 runs and 20 RBI.