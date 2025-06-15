Alec Bohm News: Goes deep, drives in three

Bohm went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Bohm knocked an RBI single in the third inning before belting a two-run shot in the fifth. He's gone deep twice over his last four games after a nine-game drought. Bohm posted a .526 OPS through the end of April but is now slashing .283/.322/.404 and has five multi-hit performances in his last 12 games.