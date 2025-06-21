Alec Bohm News: Hot streak continues with two hits

Bohm went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk during Saturday's 11-4 defeat to the Mets.

Bohm extended his hitting streak to seven games, and he's also recorded at least one knock in 10 of his last 11 outings. The corner infielder was batting a weak .220 as of May 3, but he's turned his season around in a big way over the past month and a half or so. Over his last 43 contests (180 plate appearances), Bohm is slashing .347/.389/.515 with seven home runs, seven doubles, 26 RBI and 21 runs scored.