Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Alec Bohm headshot

Alec Bohm News: Pair of knocks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Bohm went 2-for-5 in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Cubs.

Although Bohm saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end on May 30, he's maintained healthy production in the past few weeks. Over his last 20 outings, the 28-year-old infielder is hitting. 305 (25-for-82) with three homers, three doubles, eight RBI and nine runs scored. Bohm has hit either third or fourth in Philadelphia's batting order nine times in his last 12 contests, and he should continue to bat in those positions while Bryce Harper (wrist) is on the injured list.

Alec Bohm
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now