Alec Burleson Injury: Departs series opener with injury
Burleson left Monday's game against the Rockies after suffering an apparent right knee injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Burleson exited the matchup after fouling a ball off his right knee during his seventh-inning at-bat. He's presumably headed for further evaluation to determine his availability for the rest of the series. Garrett Hampson took Burleson's place in left field.
