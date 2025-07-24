Menu
Alejandro Rosario Injury: Still hasn't had surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Rosario (elbow) has not had surgery yet, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Grant adds that the Rangers and Rosario are working through some unrelated issues, so this situation is incredibly murky. The team announced in February that Rosario would need Tommy John surgery, but for whatever reason, he still hasn't had the procedure or advanced down a non-surgical path of recovery. At this point, we can probably rule out Rosario pitching in minor-league games in 2026, unless he attempts to come back without having the surgery.

Alejandro Rosario
Texas Rangers
