Alek Jacob News: Impressive in relief outing

Jacob struck out two batters in a perfect inning in relief against Colorado on Friday.

Jacob closed out the contest for San Diego, pitching the ninth inning in the 8-0 win. He was efficient and effective, throwing 11 of his 15 pitches for strikes. Friday snapped a string of three straight relief outings in which Jacob worked over one inning, though he hasn't gone past two frames in an appearance this year. He's off the fantasy radar since he's not frequently used in high-leverage situations and doesn't have big strikeout stuff, but Jacob has held his own so far this season with a 3.12 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings.