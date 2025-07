The Padres optioned Jacob to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

The right-hander was called up by San Diego on July 12 and appeared in just one game during his time with the big club, as he covered two scoreless frames Sunday in Washington. It's otherwise been a struggle for Jacob in the majors this season with a 6.39 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB over 25.1 innings.