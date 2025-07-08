Alek Thomas Injury: Scratched from lineup
Thomas was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against San Diego due to right knee soreness, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
The D-backs are labeling Thomas as day-to-day, so a trip to the injured list doesn't seem imminent at the moment. He'll take Tuesday off to recover while Jake McCarthy moves to center field and Randal Grichuk enters the lineup as Arizona's DH.
