Alek Thomas News: Collects three hits Monday
Thomas went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 4-2 win over the Giants.
Thomas was the only Diamondback with a multi-hit effort in this game. The outfielder had gone 15 contests without such a performance, batting a paltry .109 (5-for-46) in that span. Despite his struggles at the plate, Thomas continues to hold down a starting role in center field. He's up to a .249/.294/.367 slash line with four home runs, five stolen bases, 22 RBI, 27 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples over 74 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now