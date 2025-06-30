Alek Thomas News: Collects three hits Monday

Thomas went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Thomas was the only Diamondback with a multi-hit effort in this game. The outfielder had gone 15 contests without such a performance, batting a paltry .109 (5-for-46) in that span. Despite his struggles at the plate, Thomas continues to hold down a starting role in center field. He's up to a .249/.294/.367 slash line with four home runs, five stolen bases, 22 RBI, 27 runs scored, 10 doubles and two triples over 74 contests this season.