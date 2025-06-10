Alek Thomas News: Fills box score Tuesday
Thomas went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and four total runs scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Mariners.
Thomas made some noise from the bottom of the lineup. He's hit safely in five of his last six games, going 9-for-22 (.409). Two of his three homers have come in that short stretch of success, which has helped him maintain a starting role in center field as he works to overcome a poor May. Thomas is now at a .273/.315/.395 slash line while adding 19 RBI, 21 runs scored and four stolen bases across 185 plate appearances.
