Alek Thomas News: Swipes bag in win

Thomas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.

Thomas singled, stole and later scored during a three-run seventh for the Diamondbacks. The base knock was Thomas' first since June 14. Despite the recent struggles, Thomas doesn't have any major threat behind him to take away playing time. Jake McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday but is expected to primarily make starts in right field while coming up to replace Corbin Carroll (hand).