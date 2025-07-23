Alex Bregman News: Getting night off

Bregman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Bregman has acknowledged that he's still not quite 100 percent recovered from the quadriceps strain that kept him on the shelf from May 24 through July 11, so the Red Sox could give him one or two days off per week in an effort to keep him fresh. With Bregman getting a breather Wednesday, Marcelo Mayer will pick up the start at third base.