Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Alex Bregman headshot

Alex Bregman News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 20, 2025 at 9:00am

Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christopher of Smith of MassLive.com reports.

As reported earlier in the weekend, the Red Sox are managing Bregman's playing time early on in his return from a quadriceps injury. Marcelo Mayer will start at third base in Sunday's series finale. Bregman is expected to start the first two games of the series against the Phillies on Monday and Tuesday.

Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now