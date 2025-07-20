Alex Bregman News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Bregman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Christopher of Smith of MassLive.com reports.

As reported earlier in the weekend, the Red Sox are managing Bregman's playing time early on in his return from a quadriceps injury. Marcelo Mayer will start at third base in Sunday's series finale. Bregman is expected to start the first two games of the series against the Phillies on Monday and Tuesday.