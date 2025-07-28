Menu
Alex Bregman News: Plays hero Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 28, 2025

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Bregman provided the winning knock with his two-run shot in the fifth inning. It was his second homer since being activated off the injured list 11 games ago. Also of note, Bregman made a third consecutive start Sunday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora had managed the third baseman's time since returning, never having Bregman start more than two consecutive games.

Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
