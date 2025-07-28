Alex Bregman News: Plays hero Sunday
Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.
Bregman provided the winning knock with his two-run shot in the fifth inning. It was his second homer since being activated off the injured list 11 games ago. Also of note, Bregman made a third consecutive start Sunday. Red Sox manager Alex Cora had managed the third baseman's time since returning, never having Bregman start more than two consecutive games.
