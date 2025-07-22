Alex Bregman News: Still working back from quad strain

Bregman is not at 100 percent when running the bases, but he's still expected to continue handling a near-everyday role, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Bregman's abilities on the bases appeared to be compromised during Monday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies, when he was unable to score from first base on a Roman Anthony double down the right field line. He eventually scored two pitches later, so his tentative baserunning didn't end up costing the Red Sox. As Cotillo reported when Bregman returned to action prior to the All-Star break, manager Alex Cora said that the veteran third baseman would not be running hard in certain situations as the Red Sox aim to preserve his health. Since Bregman was activated from the injured list July 11, the Red Sox have managed his workload by giving him a day off following two consecutive starts. He'll start Tuesday's game in Philadelphia but is likely to rest in Wednesday's series finale.