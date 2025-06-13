Alex Cobb Injury: Receives injection
Cobb (hip) received an injection in his left hip Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cobb threw two innings in a rehab start Wednesday but received an injection Friday to address inflammation in his left hip. Cobb had previously been dealing with inflammation in his right hip. It's unclear how long the injection will set his assignment back. Wednesday's outing was his third rehab appearance.
