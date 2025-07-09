Menu
Alex Cobb Injury: Still having hip soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 9, 2025 at 2:58pm

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Cobb (hips) threw a bullpen session Tuesday but was "still symptomatic," Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cobb has received injections in both hips, including one last week in his surgically repaired left hip. However, he's still experiencing discomfort. Hinch said that the Tigers will "continue to try to nudge" Cobb forward, but the veteran right-hander remains without a timetable to resume his rehab assignment. Cobb previously made three starts in the minors before being pulled off the assignment in mid-June.

Alex Cobb
Detroit Tigers
