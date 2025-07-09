Alex Cobb Injury: Still having hip soreness

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Cobb (hips) threw a bullpen session Tuesday but was "still symptomatic," Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cobb has received injections in both hips, including one last week in his surgically repaired left hip. However, he's still experiencing discomfort. Hinch said that the Tigers will "continue to try to nudge" Cobb forward, but the veteran right-hander remains without a timetable to resume his rehab assignment. Cobb previously made three starts in the minors before being pulled off the assignment in mid-June.