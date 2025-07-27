Alex Jackson News: Held hitless Sunday

Jackson went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.

Jackson picked up his third start behind the dish in four games, with all three starts coming against left-handed pitchers. The 29-year-old backstop had produced four total extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles) in his last three games, but his batting average dropped down to .269 after the 0-for-3 showing Sunday. Jackson has been sharing time with Jacob Stallings behind the dish, but one of the two could be at risk of losing his roster spot with Adley Rutschman (oblique) due back from the 10-day injured list Monday.