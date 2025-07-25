Alex Lange Injury: Resumes rehab stint

Lange (lat) made rehab appearances for Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and Wednesday, allowing a run on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts across 1.2 innings of work.

The next step for Lange in his recovery from surgery last summer to address a right lat avulsion is to pitch in consecutive games, something he hasn't done yet in 2025. The righty is at least trending in the right direction, but given his long layoff as well as the emergence of Detroit relievers such as Will Vest, Tyler Holton and Brant Hurter, Lange may have a hard time making much of an impact at the MLB level this year.