Alex Lange Injury: Resuming rehab stint

Lange (lat) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Toledo on Saturday as part of his rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Lange was pulled off his rehab assignment July 8 with mild tightness in his right lat, but he's been cleared to resume his minor-league stint. He made seven appearances before being pulled off the assignment, allowing one run over 6.2 innings. The 29-year-old has yet to make his 2025 debut, but it looks like he's getting close.