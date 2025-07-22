Alexis Diaz News: Back in Los Angeles

The Dodgers recalled Diaz from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

With Tanner Scott set to miss at least the next 15 days with elbow inflammation, Diaz will come up from the minors to claim the open bullpen spot. The 28-year-old has surrendered eight earned runs in just six MLB innings this season, so he'll likely be reserved for low-leverage situations with the Dodgers despite his previous experience as a closer in Cincinnati.