Ali Sanchez News: Summoned to big leagues

The Blue Jays selected Sanchez's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Sanchez will be active for Sunday's game against the Tigers as the Blue Jays' backup catcher after top backstop Alejandro Kirk (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list. While Kirk is on the shelf, Sanchez is unlikely to play more than a couple times per week with Tyler Heineman expected to dominate the playing time behind the dish. Sanchez previously logged 11 plate appearances with Toronto earlier this season but has spent the bulk of the 2025 campaign at Buffalo, with whom he's slashed .279/.347/.419 with six home runs over 199 plate appearances.