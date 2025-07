The Yankees optioned Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Winans pitched three innings of three-run ball during Saturday's loss to the Phillies, and he'll promptly be sent back to the minors following his performance. The 29-year-old righty now carries an 8.68 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 9.1 innings in the bigs this season.