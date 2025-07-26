Amed Rosario News: Shipped to New York

The Yankees acquired Rosario in a trade with Washington on Saturday in exchange for Clayton Beeter and Browm Martinez, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Rosario adds considerable versatility to the Yankees' roster, as he has played third base, second base, shortstop and right field this season. Over 47 games with the Nationals prior to the trade, he slashed .270/.310/.426 with five homers, 18 RBI and one stolen base. Rosario has seen more at-bats against lefties than righties this season and has hit southpaws well throughout his career, so he could be an option to at least occasionally spell the newly acquired Ryan McMahon -- who figures to get most of the starts at the hot corner but who has struggled to a .599 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season -- at the hot corner.