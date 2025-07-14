Amir Garrett News: Returns from minor-league IL

Garrett (undisclosed) allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings in two appearances for Triple-A Buffalo since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Garrett returned to action after missing over three months due to the undisclosed injury. The veteran left-hander doesn't possess a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster and will need to perform well over an extended stretch at Buffalo before getting a look in the big-league bullpen.