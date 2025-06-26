Andre Pallante News: Allows two runs in loss

Pallante (5-4) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts over five innings.

Pallante allowed a solo homer in the second inning and issued a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. It was a mixed outing for the 26-year-old, who generated 12 whiffs but threw just 52 strikes on 94 pitches. He'll carry a 4.43 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 60:29 K:BB across 87.1 innings into a road matchup with the Pirates next week.