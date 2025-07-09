Andre Pallante News: Knocked around in fifth loss

Pallante (5-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, giving up seven runs on eight hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out one.

Pallante was knocked around, matching a season high in runs allowed and falling one hit allowed short of his season worst. The 26-year-old right-hander tends to pitch to contact, as he entered Wednesday with a 64.6 percent groundball rate in 2025, and that got him into trouble while tying a season-low one strikeout against Washington. Pallante will carry an ordinary 4.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 64:32 K:BB over 100.1 innings into the All-Star break, and he'll likely remain primarily a matchup-based streamer for fantasy purposes going forward.