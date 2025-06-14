Andre Pallante News: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Pallante did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Pallante opened with three scoreless frames before allowing four runs across the fourth and fifth. The 26-year-old induced 12 whiffs on 82 pitches while limiting hard contact, but he's now failed to complete five innings in two of his last three outings. He'll take a 4.83 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB across 76.1 innings into a home matchup with the Reds next weekend.