Andre Pallante News: Tosses quality start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Pallante allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over six innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Monday.

This was a nice bounce-back for Pallante after he allowed seven runs over 4.1 frames in his previous start versus Kansas City. The right-hander recorded his fifth quality start of the campaign and completed six innings for the first time over his past four appearances. Pallante has been inconsistent this season and holds a 4.75 ERA along with a 1.38 WHIP over 13 starts covering 72 innings. He's projected for a road matchup against Milwaukee this weekend.

Andre Pallante
St. Louis Cardinals
