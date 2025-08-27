Getting the start at first base and batting sixth against southpaw Max Fried, Chaparro didn't have much success at the plate until the ninth inning, when he crushed a hanging curve from Paul Blackburn 411 feet over the left-field fence. It was Chaparro's first homer in 10 games with the Nationals this season, and since being called back up in mid-August, the 26-year-old has gone 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, a homer and a 3:4 BB:K, primarily as a short-side platoon option. Wednesday's long ball off a right-hander might encourage interim manager Miguel Cairo to expand Chaparro's role over the final weeks of the season.