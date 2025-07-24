Menu
Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez Injury: Cleared for running

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Gimenez (ankle) began a running progression Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez has been on the injured list with a sprained left ankle since early July but remains without a defined return timeline. However, it's worth noting that manager John Schneider said that Gimenez's first day of running went "better than expected," which keeps the door open for the infielder to return to action before the end of the month.

